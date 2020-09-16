Tears As Building Collapses In Aba, Many Trapped – Photo

Sad news reaching us has that a one- storey building which is still under construction, on Wednesday morning, collapsed at Azikiwe Road Aba before Asa Road in Abia State,Nigeria Igbere TV can authoritatively report.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident reports that that many people are still trapped while others that sustained serious injuries have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent said the ugly incident happened around 6: 00am and revealed that there are fears that some people trapped inside the building are dead.

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)