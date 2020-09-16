Mr Eazi Confirms He Will Be Using His Girlfriend, Temi’s New Ferrari In His Music Videos
Nigeria Singer and songwriter Mr Eazi has suggested he would be using the newly acquired Ferrari of his girlfriend Temi Otedola for a music video.
Mr Eazi hinted this on Wednesday after a Twitter user named Dami Aros reacted to DJ Cuppy’s announcement that her father Femi Otedola bought his three daughters Ferrari.“Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video,” the Twitter user wrote.
Mr Eazi replied: “Something wey I don book already!!!!”
Temi is seen in the picture shared by Cuppy posing beside her gold-coloured luxury car.
Eazi, real name Tosin Ajibade, has been in a romantic relationship with Temi since 2017.
