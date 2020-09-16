Davido Congratulates DJ Cuppy After Her Billionaire Dad Got Her A Ferrari Car

Pop star Davido has congratulated DJ Cuppy on her new Ferrari Portofino, vowing to do same for his daughters. The 27-year-old wrote on Wednesday in reaction to Cuppy’s viral tweet, “Congrats cuppy …. I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN. chai money good.”

Davido has two daughters – Hailey and Imade. He also has a son Ifeanyi from his relationship with chef Chioma Rowland.

Cuppy, however, had announced her father Femi Otedola bought three Ferrari for her, Temi and their eldest sister Tolani.

The news has thrown social media into a frenzy.

