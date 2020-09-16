Covenant University Final Year Student Forced To Shave Beard By Lecturer – Watch Video

The video of a project defence held virtually surfaced online on Tuesday and is currently causing stir on social media.

In the video, a Nigerian student from Convenant University, identified as Aina is seen in a Zoom session trying to defend his final year project, in partial fulfillment for the award of a Bachelors degree.

However, one of his lecturers, Olayinka Ohunakin berates him for his appearance, adding that it is enough to cancel his previous presentation.

The lecturer accused the student of not dressing properly saying “Look at me, look at Dr Leramo, everybody is well dressed. Look at the way you are appearing”.

The lecturer added that until Aina barbs his hair and shaves his beards, he will not be allowed to present.

Aina finally shaves his beards and was allowed to defend his final year project which according to him the defence was a success.

Watch the video below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACqteMOzkGQ

