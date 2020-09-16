Cardi B Reportedly Files for Divorce from Her Husband Offset – Details

Popular American female singer Cardi B is reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Offset. The Fulton County superior court in the United States confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus, according to HollywoodUnlocked.

This comes days after Cardi posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story that reads: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time… it’s time.”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been plagued with crises. After their secret 2017 wedding, the marriage was plagued with numerous cheating allegations. They later welcome daughter Kulture.

Cardi B previously announced her decision to divorce her husband, but Offset made a public apology at one of her biggest festival performances at Rolling Loud.

The Migos rapper took over the stage with a big presentation of flowers and cake that read, “Take me back, Cardi.”

The pair later reconciled but they are battling more marital issues and Cardi B has reportedly had enough.

