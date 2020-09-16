2Baba signs publishing deal with Sony/ATV

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia also known as 2Baba has made another huge move after his Hypertek Digital record label inked a deal with Sony/ATV, a global leader in music publishing. The 44-year-old, who was formerly known by the stage name, 2Face Idibia, signed a music publishing deal, which will give the record label the privilege to manage its songs and ensure it receives all the royalties from the back end as it is entitled to.

Sony/ATV controls a humongous and diverse catalogue of works by music heavyweights such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and many more.

The new deal places 2Baba’s company in prime position to optimally exploit its impressive catalogue which covers works of 2Baba, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Dammy Krane, Rocksteady and more.

30 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)