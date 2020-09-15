Moment Man Poos on Nancy Pelosi’s Driveway… calls it a PEACEFUL PROTEST – Photos]

A YouTube star appeared to relieve himself on the driveway of Nancy Pelosi‘s San Francisco house during a livestream on Saturday, calling the act a “peaceful protest.” The video, titled “Poopalosi,” had garnered more than 19,000 views Sunday night.

In the footage, a man who identifies himself as “Armando” walks through the streets of San Francisco in search of the Speaker’s house. Once there, he sets up a camera across the street and stands on what appears to be Pelosi’s driveway for several minutes, eventually saluting his viewers before squatting down to poop on the pavement.watch video

In a subsequent stream titled “I’m gonna need a lawyer,” Armando claims that soon after the act he was detained by officers with the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police, at the behest of the Capitol Police department, the agency charged with protecting members of Congress. watch video

“It was scary, man,” he says, adding: “They asked me about Kamala Harris, and about how I joked on the stream that if she lived in San Francisco I’d s–t on her house too. watch video

“They weren’t f—ing playing.”

An account on Twitter claiming to be Armando later apologised for the incident, saying, “@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position.” watch video

It remains unclear what motivated the incident.

