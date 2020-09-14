Young Lady goes Insane after being Dropped off by a Benz Driver in Warri – VIDEO

There was pandemonium earlier this week after a young lady was dropped off by an unknown driver in a GLK Benz in Warri, Delta state,Nigeria.

It was gathered that the lady couldn’t talk or identify herself after being dropped off yesterday in Ajamimogha road in Warri area, thereby sparking rumours that she might have been used for money rituals.

According to online reports, the residents were notified by a road side sweeper who saw her while being dropped off.

The pretty lady just sat by the roadside as shocked residents gathered in their numbers and surrounded her while urging her to talk.

It is alleged that the lady lost her memory as she sat mute in public without uttering a word as can be seen in the video below. Efforts are being made to locate her family or friends.

watch the video below

