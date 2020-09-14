Gunmen Storm Burial Ceremony In Rivers, Kidnap Politicians, Injure Others – Photo

On Saturday, September 12, masked gunmen invaded a burial in Finiapiri-ama village at Banigo Isile-Ogono community in Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria and abducted many, including politicians, while injuring others. According to reports, the incident which happened at the burial ceremony of a prominent citizen, Amaopusenibo K.M Banigo, left several persons injured including the leader of the Bonny Legistrative Assembly, Hon. Miriam Hart.

The gunmen stormed the ceremony a few minutes after the deceased was interred, shot at different directions and abducted many people.

Some high-profile guests, who were in attendance such as the Chairman of Bonny Local Government, David Rogers Irimagha, lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Abinye Blessing Pepple, and People’s Democratic Party, PDP Chairman, Daniel Tamunoopudo Buruwi Wilcox, escaped by the whiskers.

Other survivors include the Deputy Leader of the 8th Assembly, Hon. Dipinye Jumbo, the Chief Whip of the 8th Assembly, Hon. Fiberesima Pepple, councillor representing Ward 2, Hon. Kingston Robert Hart, party faithfuls, family members and guests. Sunny Hart, Allison and Theophilus were named among the abducted victims. A source said that Sunny is the husband of the first daughter of the deceased, who is a Senior Magistrate with the Rivers State Judiciary.

Hon. Miriam Hart is currently battling for survival at an undisclosed hospital following the attack while four persons were whisked away by the gunmen.

The Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media and Publicity Kingsley Jumbo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The unfortunate incident happened at Finapiri Ama (Amauda) village in Banigo Ishilegono where they attended the burial ceremony of an elder statesman in Bonny Kingdom, Late Amaopusenibo Kenneth Miebaradima Kalada Banigo when masked gunmen arrived and began shooting sporadically from the jetty.” he said.

“The lawmaker, local government chairman, together with other guests tried to get to the waterfront to board their boats and escape. The gunmen later abducted a number of persons and took them away into the nearby creeks. The matter has been reported to security agencies.” he added.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that gunmen disrupted the funeral by shooting sporadically but fled on sighting a detachment of policemen.

He said that armed policemen had taken over the entire Bonny to avoid a reprisal attack and further breakdown of law and order. He also said that investigations had begun to unmask the identities of the gunmen and the reasons for their attack.

