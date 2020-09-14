Chicken Thief Forced To Eat Raw Chicken By Angry Mob In Zimbabwe – Video

A d!sturbing video that has gone viral has shown a man forced to eat raw chicken by an angry mob after being caught stealing the chicken.

The man who hid the chicken under his cloth was exposed after the chicken made a weird sound, which attracted the attention of other people. Before long, he was caught and the angry mob forced him to eat the chicken raw as punishment.

One of the persons in the mob was heard telling him that since he stole the chicken with the intention of eating it, he might as well do so now.

In the viral video, the man was seen biting off the chicken’s head and someone was giving him directives.

It was reported that the man only managed to eat the chicken’s head before he started vomiting.

