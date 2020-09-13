Shocking Moment A Man Tried To Kidnap A 4 Year-Old Child In Public – WATCH VIDEO

A man has been nabbed while trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child in a restaurant in Florida, a location in Gauteng, South Africa. Shocking Moment A Man Tried To Kidnap A 4 Year-Old Child In Public (Videos)

The shocking CCTV footage of the incident has made the rounds on social media and has become a hot topic.

The viral video shows the suspect trying to forcefully grab the little girl while she was sitting with two women in an outdoor restaurant.

Fortunately, another customer quickly jumped in to save the child and pinned the kidnapper to the ground martial style before the arrival of the police.

In another video, the brutally-beaten man is seen confessing to the crime before being taken away by the police. He claimed to be working for a Nigerian-led child trafficking syndicate.

Watch the videos below,

