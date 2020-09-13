Naomi Osaka defeats Azarenka, claim second US title

Naomi Osaka fought back from a bruising first set loss to overcome Belarusian Victoria Azarenka to win her second US Open Grand Slam title, in three years.

After shaking off a 1-6 thrashing in the first set, the Japanese star rallied to beat her opponent 6-3 6-3 in the last two sets, to win the championship.

The Athlete is the highest paid female tennis player. She is ranked No. 10 player by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles.

She is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, and is the reigning champion at the US Open.

