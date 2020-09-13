Cyber fraud: CBN, Bankers’ Committee Create Awareness

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee have launched a cyber-security and fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense’, to educate the public on how to protect themselves against cyber fraud and scams.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday titled ‘Bankers’ Committee embarks on cyber security & fraud awareness initiative- launches moni sense campaign’.

“As we kick off the beginning of the ember months and end of year business season, comprehensive fraud, and cyber security awareness, remains important in ensuring the general Nigerian public is informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities,” the statement said.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee, Mr Emeka Emuwa, said, “Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually with the aim of luring them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information.

“We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers or PIN to anyone.”

The statement said financial literacy and public enlightenment were a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate.

