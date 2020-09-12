STRANGE!! Police Officer Dies Instantly After Slapping Mysterious Man

The strange News reaching us has it that a police officer collapses and dies a few minutes after he slapped a middle-aged man.

According to sources the police officer identified as Remko Madowo said he had gone to the area where the incident happened to collect his belongings after he was transferred from that place. But before proceeding to his office to do the packing, the deceased was seen in town center Chewing miraa at a local joint where he was joined by an unknown male.

He is said to have started an altercation with the said man where he slapped him several times prompting him to the runway.

In hit of the moment. the police officer collapsed minutes later causing panic at the joint.

He was rushed to the nearby Malava Sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The OCPD visited the scene and he is likely to make a statement.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kakamega hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

This is very serious, but could the man be ill prior to the fight?

People are walking about with a lot of health conditions.

Let’s be careful how we handle some of these things.

