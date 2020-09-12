BBNaija: Tacha Shockingly Reveals BBNaija Votes are Rigged

Former BBNaija housemate who was disqualified in the 2019 edition, Tacha has suggested that the BBNaija reality show is manipulated to favour some particular housemates. According to Tacha, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for her favourite participant in the ongoing Season 5 edition which has been dubbed Lockdown Edition but she won’t do anything of that sort knowing very well how the voting process is rigged.

‘Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she said.

View this post on Instagram Tacha insinuates BBNaija votes are rigged A post shared by Gist Beast (@thegistbeast) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

