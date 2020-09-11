Video Of US-Based Ghanaian Pastor, Ofori Beating His Wife Before He Killed Her – WATCH

He was seen in the video f!ghting with his wife’s older brother who defended her after Ofori assaulted her. The f1ght ensued after the deceased arrived at the Pastor’s apartment in America with her brother and sister to pick up a document. She was heard in the viral video begging her brother to stop beating up her estranged husband.

The Ghanaian Pastor Ofori was however heard saying in the viral video “if I don’t kill your sister, then I’m fake”.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

