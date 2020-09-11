Tstv Begins Broadcast Of EFL Matches

The Management of TStv Africa says it has acquired rights to broadcast English Football League Championship live matches to Nigerians, as the 2020/21 season kicks off Friday (today). This was announced in a public statement issued on the TStv Africa Facebook page.

The acquisition of the EFL TV rights means that Nigerians and other subscribers across Sub-Sahara Africa will enjoy all matches from the EFL in high definition quality on TStv.

In a previous statement on Facebook prior to the announcement of the EFL rights holding, the company stated that it began testing its broadcast services on Thursday

