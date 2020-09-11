See What School Girls Did After Finishing Their WASSCE – Watch Video

Final year students who have finished the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in Ghana have started flooding social media with dance videos. In videos sighted by Kingsparo Blog on the Instagram handles of Kingsparo TV and High School TV, the girls were seen in the open, displaying wild dance moves .

On one of the occasions, a high school girl who had just finished writing her papers was seen in the street dancing amid cars that were jammed in traffic.

In another instance, the girls who appeared to have just stepped out of their examination halls joyously jiggled to popular dance songs.

The final year students wrote their WASSCE amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana and against the wish of many parents.

They are the first batch of students to have benefited from the Free-SHS policy that was implemented under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and it is hoped that their results will reflect the investments made in them.



