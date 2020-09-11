Rehabilitate 30MW power distribution plants, Borno urges NDPHC

The Government of Borno State on Thursday urged the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited to consider the rehabilitation of the 30 megawatts power distribution plants in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the plants were established in the 1970’s and 1980’s to meet the energy requirements for the Lake Chad area of the state.

Zulum, who spoke at the headquarters of the NDPHC in Abuja, said the Lake Chad area had capacity to produce enough food for the country but had been destroyed by bandits.

He said his visit to the power firm was to solicit for the company’s support in the construction and rehabilitation of vandalised power infrastructure across the state.

The governor said over two million internally displaced persons were in the state, adding that Borno required more distribution injection substations of 15MVA capacity in several locations.

Zulum said, “NDPHC should assist us in extending the 132KV lines from Maiduguri to other parts of the state. Also, the North-East region wants the Kashimbila and Dadin Kowa 40MW hydropower project to be completed.”

The Managing Director, NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, said the power firm had made its presence felt in Borno with the construction of 75MVA distribution injection substations in Lassa and Bama towns.

He said another distribution injection substation was delivered by NDPHC at the University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

Ugbo assured his guest that the NDPHC would work with the state to see how it could help tackle some of the requests made by the governor, as well as rehabilitate the vandalised distribution facilities in the state.

He specifically stated that the NDPHC would work with Yola Electricity Distribution Company under whose jurisdiction Borno State falls, in addressing the request of the state.

