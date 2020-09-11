Moment Black WOMAN Confronts White Man Over His Dreads – VIDEO

A video hit the Internet on Monday showing a black woman confronting a white man wearing dreadlocks and accusing him of ‘appropriating’ her culture.

The incident occurred at San Francisco State University.

In the clip, the man defends his hairstyle by stating the style comes from Egypt and says to the woman, “Are you Egyptian? Nah.”

The woman then asks him what continent Egypt is on. Things get a little physical as he tries to walk away and she grabs his sleeve to continue making her point.

“I don’t need your disrespect,” the man replies as he walks away. The woman then asks the person with a camera why they are filming, and blocks its view with her hands.

