International Excellence Scholarships At Kansas State University – USA 2020

Kansas State University (K-State) has opened applications for its international students’ who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program will be awarded to incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).

Application Deadline: 1st November 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To be Taken at (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: 30

Value of Award:

$8,000 renewable award

3.0 K-State GPA required for renewal

See general renewal requirements and renewal lengths

Eligibility:

Applicants must be incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).

Applicants mustbbe proficient in English Language

How To Apply:

To apply for scholarship consideration, please submit a personal statement via email to intladmit@ksu.edu no later than the application deadline listed below. Please include your full name as written on your passport and your Wildcat ID (WID) as listed on your admission letter.

no later than the application deadline listed below. Please include your full name as written on your passport and your Wildcat ID (WID) as listed on your admission letter. The personal statement should be no more than 500 words and answer the question: “What will you contribute to the K-State Family as a student?” While the statement should be in English, your proficiency level will not be a factor in your consideration.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

