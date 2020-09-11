International Excellence Scholarships At Kansas State University – USA 2020
Kansas State University (K-State) has opened applications for its international students’ who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program will be awarded to incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).
Application Deadline: 1st November 2020
Eligible Countries: International
To be Taken at (Country): USA
Type: Undergraduate
Number of Awards: 30
Value of Award:
- $8,000 renewable award
- 3.0 K-State GPA required for renewal
- See general renewal requirements and renewal lengths
Also Apply: 2019 Study Scholarships At University Of Gavle – Sweden
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).
- Applicants mustbbe proficient in English Language
How To Apply:
- To apply for scholarship consideration, please submit a personal statement via email to intladmit@ksu.edu no later than the application deadline listed below. Please include your full name as written on your passport and your Wildcat ID (WID) as listed on your admission letter.
- The personal statement should be no more than 500 words and answer the question: “What will you contribute to the K-State Family as a student?” While the statement should be in English, your proficiency level will not be a factor in your consideration.
Also Apply: 2018 AONSA Young Fellowship For Young Scientists In The Asia-Oceania Region
Visit The Official Website For More Information
62 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
Leave a Reply