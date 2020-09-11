International Excellence Scholarships At Kansas State University – USA 2020

September 11, 2020

Kansas State University (K-State) has opened applications for its international students’ who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program will be awarded to incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).

Application Deadline: 1st November 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To be Taken at (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: 30

Value of Award:

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be incoming international freshmen with a high school GPA between 3.75-4.00 (or above).
  • Applicants mustbbe proficient in English Language

How To Apply:

  • To apply for scholarship consideration, please submit a personal statement via email to intladmit@ksu.edu no later than the application deadline listed below. Please include your full name as written on your passport and your Wildcat ID (WID) as listed on your admission letter.
  • The personal statement should be no more than 500 words and answer the question: “What will you contribute to the K-State Family as a student?” While the statement should be in English, your proficiency level will not be a factor in your consideration.
Visit The Official Website For More Information

