International Excellence Scholarships At Hamline University – USA 2020

The International Excellence Scholarships is awarded to applicants who wish to study for a degree programme at Hamline University in the United States.

The Hamline International Excellence Scholarship recognizes exceptional academic ability on a competitive basis. Awarded amounts vary according to academic ability, and range up to $22,000 per year.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Up to $22,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent record.

Applicants must meet all the entry requirement of the university according to the program

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Also Apply: Apply For SALRC Legal Essay Writing Competition – South Africa 2018

How To Apply: Applicants are not required to make a separate application for this application. Applicants who have applied for early admission in an approved course will be automatically considered for this application program.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)