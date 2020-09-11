Davido’s FEM Official Video Hits Over 1.5 Million Views In 24 Hours On Youtube

The latest single of Nigeria pop star Davido ‘Fem’ hit over one million views on YouTube nine hours after it was uploaded.

The new song coincided with Davido’s return to social media after a three-month hiatus.

News reports has it that about 16 hours after the video went online, it has now garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Announcing the song on social media on Thursday, Davido had written: “To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have…we say ‘#FEM.’”

