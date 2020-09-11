2020 Scholars Program At Emory University – USA
Emory University offers partial to full merit-based scholarships to high achieving applicants who are passionate about studying for a degree program at the Institution.
The aim of the campus scholar community is to empower students, through distinct resources and support, to reach their full potential and have a notable impact on the university, Atlanta, and the greater global community.
Application Deadline: 15th November, 2020.
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at (country): Emory University, Georgia, United States.
Type: Undergraduate
Also Apply: 50% Scholarship Competition At SRH University Of Popular Arts – Germany 2019
Number of Awardees: Roughly 175-200
Value of Scholarship: Partial or fully-funded
Duration of Scholarship: 4 years
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Emory University
How To Apply:
- To be considered for any and all scholar programs, you must select one of the three admission decision plans (Early Decision I, Early Decision II, or Regular Decision) and submit all required application materials by November 15. (Those applying Early Decision I must apply by November 1.)
- You also must answer “yes” to the question on your application that says, “Do you wish to be considered for merit scholarships?”
Also Apply: 2020 International Awards at Lancaster University – Ghana
Visit The Official Website For More Information
61 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Reply