2020 Entrance International Scholarship At Selkirk College – Canada
The Entrance International Scholarship is made available to International students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Selkirk College – Canada.
This funding programme intends to support the higher education of academically talented international students at Selkirk College.
Application Deadline: December 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate and Master
Value of Award: $1000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must take admission in any approved course at Selkirk College before December 1, 2020.
- Applicants must have GPA or earned 80% in their final year of secondary school or your undergraduate degree.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: International applicants are recommended to apply for an eligible study course at Selkirk College by the deadline. If their application for admission is accepted, they can send their application for this application . For more information, please contact the international department at international@selkirk.ca.
