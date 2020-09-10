‘Trump is not Joking about Staying in Office for more than 2 Terms’- Former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen

US President, Donald Trump‘s former attorney, Michael Cohen has stated that Trump isn’t joking when he floats the notion of attempting to stay in the White House beyond the officially legislated two terms. Trump has repeatedly joked about the idea of a third term while also looking to sow doubt in the integrity of November’s election.

According to the US constitution, a president can only last for eight years – 2 terms of four years each. But that can be changed if the constitution is re-written, although the House is currently controlled by Democrats.

“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, last month.

“And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

Cohen was a vocal campaigner for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign before he pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for facilitating hush money payments to two women who alleged they had past affairs with the President.

Cohen who has since fallen out with Trump, has warned against reelecting the president, while also describing the White House as “a cult” with a culture that forbids anyone from challenging the President.

“Donald Trump believes that he should be the ruler — the dictator of the United States of America. He actually is looking to change the Constitution. When Donald Trump jokes about 12 more years … he is not joking. Donald Trump does not have a sense of humor,” Cohen told CNN’s Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight.” Wednesday night, September 9.

“So I want you to understand that when he says 12 more years, if he wins he is going to automatically day number one start thinking how he can change the Constitution for a third term, and then a fourth term, like what he said to President XI and like what he said to so many other people. It’s why he admires the Kim Jong Uns of the world.”

“Not only is the Trump Organization like a cult, but so is the White House,” he said.

“Anybody that wants to work there, God forbid you say something wrong. God forbid you do something wrong. You’re fired. That’s exactly why there have been so many people coming in and out of the administration. I think he set all sorts of records. He likes records. Well, he certainly set the record for the most people in and out of the administration.”

Asked how Trump has been able to command loyalty within the Republican Party, Cohen offered: “Because he is a cult leader.”

“And people somehow follow him. Why? I don’t know why. I did it when I had my daughter, my wife, my son continuously telling me, ‘Stop, we don’t want you to work for him. Quit, you don’t need to work for him. What are you doing? The things that you are doing are morally wrong. You lost your moral compass, wake up.'”

His comments come one day after the release of his book where he called Trump “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 11 times, 5 visits today)