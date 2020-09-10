Delta Airline Resumes Lagos-Atlanta Routes

Delta Airlines has resumed operations on its Lagos-Atlanta route, September 9th.

In a statement emailed to our correspondent by the airline’s publicity firm, Topcom, it said the airline will fly four times a week with departures on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

It was entitled, “Delta resumes Lagos to Atlanta service with added safety measures.”

Delta’s Commercial Director-Africa, Bobby Bryan said, “We know how important access to the United States is for our customers and now the restrictions have been lifted, we are looking forward to re-starting our Lagos service to facilitate travel and business opportunities in Atlanta and beyond.”

He added, “Customers will have a different flying experience the next time they step onboard but this is to ensure the highest standards of safety for them and our people, which is our number one priority.

“We are also offering additional flexibility with tickets so customers have extra peace of mind should they need it.”

