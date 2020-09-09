Road Safety Officer Almost Lynched For Causing Terrible Accident While Chasing Motorist – VIDEO

An angry mob has descended on an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps accused of causing road accident. An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps nearly lost his life after being attacked by a mob for allegedly chasing an escaping traffic offender and in the process, causing an accident.

The accident resulted in severe damages to the car of an innocent bystander.

In the video the Road Safety Officer was seen crying uncontrollably while telling his side of the story to the person who rescued him from the clutches of the angry mob.

