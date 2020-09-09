Global Achievers Award At Valencia College – USA 2020

The Valencia College Global Achievers Award recognizes new, high-achieving, international students who are entering their freshman year. The award amount is $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level. A minimum 3.0 grade point average is required.

Application Deadline: 15th October 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To be Taken at (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: The award ranges from $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level.

Eligibility:

Applicants must submit a Valencia College application for admission and all required application materials as stated on the ISS Application Requirements page.

page. Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be First time college applicants. Has not previously attend a college or university.

How to Apply: SUBMIT SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

Visit The Official Website For More Information

