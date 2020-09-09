Global Achievers Award At Valencia College – USA 2020

The Valencia College Global Achievers Award recognizes new, high-achieving, international students who are entering their freshman year. The award amount is $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level. A minimum 3.0 grade point average is required.

Application Deadline: 15th October 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To be Taken at (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: The award ranges from $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level.

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must submit a Valencia College application for admission and all required application materials as stated on the ISS Application Requirements page.
  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must be First time college applicants. Has not previously attend a college or university.

How to Apply: SUBMIT SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

