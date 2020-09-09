Global Achievers Award At Valencia College – USA 2020
The Valencia College Global Achievers Award recognizes new, high-achieving, international students who are entering their freshman year. The award amount is $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level. A minimum 3.0 grade point average is required.
Application Deadline: 15th October 2020
Eligible Countries: International
To be Taken at (Country): USA
Type: Undergraduate
Number of Awards: Not specified
Value of Award: The award ranges from $500-$2,500 and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must submit a Valencia College application for admission and all required application materials as stated on the ISS Application Requirements page.
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be First time college applicants. Has not previously attend a college or university.
