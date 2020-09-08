UNIBEN Student Strangled To Death In Hotel In Anambra

An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye from Iruokpala, Ire Village in Abba, Njikoka Local Government of Anambra State, has reportedly been strangled to death inside a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, according to ABS.

The circumstances that led to her death are still shrouded in mystery, though she was believed to be a victim of scammers or kidnappers, who lured her into the hotel for ritual purposes.

According to report gathered by IGBERE TV, the usual commercial activities are still ongoing at the facility at Abagana, with customers lodging without documentation.

IGBERE TV learnt that before she was lured to the hotel for the dastardly act on August twenty-seventh 2020, the late Miss Nwoye, who was on scholarship at Uniben, had opted for computer lessons at a neighboring town, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Her mother, Mrs. Chinyere Nwoye and a member of her family fellowship, Brother Jude Okoye, who narrated how they rushed to the hotel shortly after the deceased informed them via phone calls that she was in danger, accused the hotel management of complicity in her painful death through their actions and or inactions, calling on government and human rights groups to unveil the killers.

They said the deceased had called to say she needed her ATM pin number to free herself from “kidnappers”.

According to them, Police officers from Abagana Divisional Police Station, came and took the corpse to Bekee Hospital Mortuary Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area.

Two suspects, including a staff of the hotel, who were reportedly arrested by the Police over the incident were said to have been released, fueling the suspicion of an intense pressure to sweep the matter under the carpet.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said “one suspect not two” was arrested over the incident, adding that the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for discreet investigation.

