Obasanjo: I Am Not An Ex Military Man But A Former Military Man – VIDEO

I’m not an Ex-military man, I am a former military man- Obasanjo tells a man who called him an ex-military man I’m not an Ex-military man, i am a former military man- Obasanjo tells a man who called him an ex-military man. The man went ahead to tell the former president that he is a compelling writer and he’s written to many people, Obasanjo turned to him again to ask him if he has ever written to him, they all laughed.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)