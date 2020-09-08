Man gets Trapped under a Tree on his Farm Land for four Days and Survived only by Eating Insects

A man has been rescued after being pinned under a tree for more than four days while cutting trees on his land in Minnesota, United States officials said.

Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, was cutting down oak trees with a chainsaw near Redwood Falls on August 27 when one fell and trapped both of his legs, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mr Ceplecha was found with both of his legs pinned on Monday and was rescued from the ravine, which was around 91 metres from his house.

He was airlifted to hospital after Redwood Falls Fire Department spent around two hours trying to free him. He was said to be in a stable condition.

A GoFundMe page, set up by his son Miles Ceplecha, says Mr Ceplecha survived the ‘freak accident’ by eating ‘plants and insects’.

It reads: ‘Throughout his isolation, Jonathan ate plants and insects within arm’s reach, drank sweat and rainwater that he collected in his clothes, and covered his head in his shirt during the nights to keep the insects off as he slept.

‘He kept his sanity by breaking down every day into hours, and each hour into 5-minute segments. As someone of a heavy faith, he prayed to himself often, and tried to distract himself from panic by meditating and inventing rhythms to follow from dawn to dusk.’

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)