Lady Plunges to Her Death while Posing for Photos During an outing with her Fiancé in Kenya

A woman has died after she slipped and fell while posing for photos during a date with her fiance?.

31-year-old Dorcas Jepkemoi Chumba drowned when she fell into a dam at Chepkiit Waterfalls in Nandi County, Kenya, on Sunday, August 30

Her fiance?, Benjamin Kazungu had been using her phone to take pictures of her when the tragedy occurred and she was immediately swept away by raging waters before he could save her.

Kazungu said that he had taken his girlfriend out for a picnic at the famous falls to enjoy the breathtaking sight of the waterfall. He said that they had longed to hang out at the place as they both loved adventure but he did not know that it would be the last time he would ever see his girlfriend.

He recounted how he was taking photos of his fiancém unaware that the photos would be the last memory he would have of his fiancé.

He narrated how wonderful it was watching her pose with excitement for the pictures before she accidentally slipped into the flooded dam, disappearing into the waters as he tried unsuccessfully to save her.

“I encountered the worst scene of my life. Seeing her sinking helplessly into the water and my effort proving futile breaks my heart even more,” said Kazungu.

The family of the deceased have been camping at the falls since the sad incident with the hope of retrieving the body. Efforts by local divers to retrieve Jepkemoi’s body have been unsuccessful.

“We have been camping here since Sunday, local divers have been trying, but they are yet to get the body out,” said Jepkemoi’s brother Victor Kiptoo.

Kiptoo said his sister was jovial on the fateful the day before her death as she was anxiously waiting to go for a picnic with her lover.

He appealed to county governments of Uasin Gishu and Nandi together with the national government to help the family of nine children to retrieve the body of their sister.

“Painful as it is, it has happened, and we accept it, what we are requesting is help to retrieve the body for burial,” said Kiptoo.

