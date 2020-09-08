Forbes names U.S. Bank one of the 2020 Best Employers for Women

The annual list is based on independent surveys

Forbes magazine has named U.S. Bank to its 2020 Best Employers for Women list, which is compiled based on independent nationwide surveys covering factors including workplace culture, pay equity and more.

U.S. Bank has received multiple employment-related awards in the past year, including climbing to No. 40 on the prestigious DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity. In addition, American Banker recognized the company with a team award in its 2019 Most Powerful Women in Banking, with executives Kate Quinn, Gunjan Kedia and since-retired Leslie Godridge also receiving individual honors.

In an article accompanying the new Forbes list, staff writer Ruth Umoh wrote, “Companies have made considerable progress in their quest for gender parity over the years, enacting strong hiring and retention practices that directly benefit female employees and offering family-friendly policies that place women at the center of these efforts.”

Adding, “Despite this forward momentum, advancing gender equity isn’t hardwired into every company. In fact, some businesses have far surpassed their competitors in creating an inclusive workplace for women.”

U.S. Bank supports women – who make up 58% of its workforce – through a variety of initiatives focused on professional development, community involvement and work-life balance.

For example, the company in recent years has: launched formal initiatives to increase the share of women in senior manager and executive ranks; established partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Girls With Impact that support young women; and expanded its parental leave to 13 weeks of paid leave for birth mothers and four weeks of paid leave for non-birth parents, including those who adopt.

Source :usbank.com

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)