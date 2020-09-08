Davido Prostrates Flat as he Visits New Oba Oniru – Photo

Davido was yesterday at the palace of the new Oba Oniru and as expected he went down flat.

Davido visited the monarch, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal in company of Seyi Tinubu, the son of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Oba Lawal, who shared photos of the visit on his twitter handle today, he was pleased to host Davido, a talented and sensational young man.

He said he was very pleased with the conversation he held with him on the prospects and possibilities for tourism.

“My lovely Olori, Mariam and I were pleased to receive the very talented and sensational Davido as well as Seyi Tinubu yesterday. I was very pleased with our conversations and the prospects and possibilities for Tourism.

“Keep your fingers crossed for a collaboration to take Iru to greater heights. Meanwhile, I hope you have registered for the Sustainable Cities (aka Olokun) Dialogue this Friday. I’ll love to see you there,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

