Michael Jackson Tops List of Highest Earning Dead Celebrities

Michael Jackson has ranked at the top of a rich list of late stars, with annual earnings coming in at £46 million.

The Smooth Criminal singer, who died at the age of 50 in 2009, is said to be raking in millions in royalties because of his music.

Michael Jackson‘s estate ranks at the top of a late celebrity rich list that contains stars such as Prince and David Bowie.

According to the rich list, compiled by Partycasino.com, second in the rankings is writer JRR Tolkien.

His Lord of the Rings books are reportedly bringing in a whopping £38million a year.

Elvis Presley then comes in third place, with £30 million a year coming from his royalties.

Others in the list include Bob Marley, Dr. Seuss and Hugh Hefner.

The highest earning woman in the dead celebrity rich list was Marilyn Monroe, closely followed by Whitney Houston

