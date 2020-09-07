Irish Woman Left without a Forehead when her Knees Slammed into her Face in Car Crash

An Irish woman was left without a forehead for two years following a car crash where her feet were ­resting on the dashboard. Grainne Kealy’s knees were forced into her face by the car airbag that inflated under her feet after her boyfriend’s jeep hit black ice and went into a wall.

The car was travelling at 120mph when the car accident happened.

The now 36-year-old, was 22 when the accident happened and she’s still recovering years later.

Doctors had to remove Grainne’s foreheard and she says “looked a little strange”.

Grainne, from Laois, Ireland, told Fabulous magazine: “When the jeep collided with the wall the airbags inflated as they do but because my feet were on top of mine it actually pushed my feet, knees first into my face.”

She was rushed to hospital with multiple facial fractures and she had a ­cerebrospinal fluid leak from her brain which required treatment by a neurosurgeon at Dublin’s ­Beaumont Hospital.

Grainne explained: “They told me that I had pushed in and up my face and they would have to basically pull it all out and put it back together.”

Even though the operation was a success the young woman suffered complications and her forehead was removed.

Now Grainne is trying to spread the message about the dangers of travelling with your feet on the car dashboard

