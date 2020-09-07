International Awards At University of Salford – UK 2020

The University of Salford is awarding the Built Environment Accelerated Degree International Scholarships to help cover financial expenses for interested applicants.

The Accelerated Degree scholarship is worth £5000. To be eligible for this scholarship you must be considered an international student and hold an offer for one of the following subjects:

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Bachelor

Value of Award: £5000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: BSc (Hons) Building Surveying (Accelerated Full-Time), BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying (Accelerated Full-Time), BSc (Hons) Architectural Design and Technology (Accelerated Full-Time), BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management (Accelerated Full-Time) and BSc (Hons) Property and Real Estate (Accelerated Full-Time).

Eligibility:

Applicants must have their previous year degree.

Applicants are required to hold your previous certificates of degree.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency.

How To Apply: There is no separate application process for this scholarship. You will be assessed when you apply for your chosen programme of study. If you are successfully offered this scholarship, to receive the funding you must accept your offer of admission and pay your tuition fee deposit by the deadline specified.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

