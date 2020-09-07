High Achievement Bursary At University of Waikato – New Zealand 2020

Applications are currently invited for the High Achievement Bursary which is awarded to Individuals who are looking at studying a degree program at University of Waikato – New Zealand.

This scholarship aims to encourage talented international students to continue their study at the University of Waikato. The Bursary is valued up to NZ$5000 and will be deducted from the full international student fees for the second year of undergraduate stud

Application Deadline: October 2, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Up to $5,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have an achieve a B+ grade average over their first 120-points

Applicants often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

in order to be able to study at the university. Applicants must be International students

How To Apply: International applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the University of Waikato. After being registered, applicants will be automatically considered for this bursary.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

