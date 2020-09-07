High Achievement Bursary At University of Waikato – New Zealand 2020

Applications are currently invited for the High Achievement Bursary which is awarded to Individuals who are looking at studying a degree program at University of Waikato – New Zealand.

This scholarship aims to encourage talented international students to continue their study at the University of Waikato. The Bursary is valued up to NZ$5000 and will be deducted from the full international student fees for the second year of undergraduate stud

Application Deadline:  October 2, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Up to $5,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have an achieve a B+ grade average over their first 120-points
  • Applicants often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.
  • Applicants must be International students

How To Apply: International applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the University of Waikato. After being registered, applicants will be automatically considered for this bursary.

