Bbnaija Erica’s 100,000 Dollars Gofundme Campaign Hits Over $9000 In 3hrs

Fans Open Gofundme Account For Disqualified BBNaija Erica, Donate Over $9,000 In Less Than 3 Hours

Following Erica’s disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show, her fans aka Elites have taken it upon themselves to launch a Gofundme account on her behalf.

The reality TV star was disqualified on Sunday, 6th September, minutes before the live eviction show by Biggie for breaking several house rules which left many agreeing with the decisions excluding her fans who felt she was wronged.

As an act of compensation, a 100,000 dollars target Gofundme account was launched for her which so far has accumulated over 9,000 dollars within 3 hours of its launch.

Multiple persons donated 500 dollars each, the highest individualistic donation.

The target amount is a 100,000 dollars.

Currently the amount has risen to out of the 100k dollars campaign.

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)