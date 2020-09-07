Anthony Joshua Speaks on Dating Wife Of Manchester City Star, Riyad Mahrez

London – Anthony Joshua‘s team deny heavyweight boxer knows Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez’s wife ‘following allegations the pair were seen on a night out together’

*Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has distanced himself from Rita Mahrez

*The British superstar has reportedly been seen out with the wife of Riyad Mahrez

*Rita, 26, has two children with City star Mahrez though pair separated in 2016

*Joshua’s team claims he does not know her and refutes all speculation otherwise

Anthony Joshua’s team have come out fighting after the heavyweight superstar was linked to the wife of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.



Joshua, 30, has reportedly been spotted out and about with 26-year-old Rita, who has two children with Mahrez but is now separated from the footballer.

Reports in the Sun stated that Joshua had been ‘been spotted on nights out with Rita’, both in public and at the luxury pad of a mutual friend.

Now, addressing the topic, a spokesman for Joshua has vehemently denied the accusation.

‘Anthony doesn’t personally know Mrs Mahrez and has no wish to, now or in future,’ AJ’s spokesman told the Sun.

‘He’s disappointed that she or people around her have tried to use his name to generate publicity.’

Joshua is single after his split from dancer Nicole Osbourne in 2016, who he has a young son with.

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)