2020 Need-Based Grants At California Baptist University – USA

September 7, 2020   Scholarship   No comments

The California Baptist UniversityUSA is inviting applications for the Need-Based Grants which will be provided to International students who want to undergo a degree program at the University.

The purpose of this award is to provide financial support for incoming international students commencing an undergraduate degree for the academic year 2020-2021.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: up to $10,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.
  • Applicants need to show their English language level by providing a satisfactory certificate of English language sufficiency.
  • Applicants must be International Students
Also Apply:  2018 Fully-Funded Educational Pathways International (EPI) Scholarships – Ghana

How To Apply: In order to apply for this grant, applicants must complete and submit an application for undergraduate admission at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

72 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *