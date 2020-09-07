2020 Need-Based Grants At California Baptist University – USA
The California Baptist University – USA is inviting applications for the Need-Based Grants which will be provided to International students who want to undergo a degree program at the University.
The purpose of this award is to provide financial support for incoming international students commencing an undergraduate degree for the academic year 2020-2021.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: up to $10,000 per year
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.
- Applicants need to show their English language level by providing a satisfactory certificate of English language sufficiency.
- Applicants must be International Students
How To Apply: In order to apply for this grant, applicants must complete and submit an application for undergraduate admission at the university.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
