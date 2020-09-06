“Trump Would Start a War if it Means Winning the 2020 Election” – Trump’s Former Lawyer, Michael Cohen claims

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has claimed that the US president could “start a war” to win the 2020 election because he’d do “anything and everything” to stay in power.

Cohen who was Trump’s lawyer from 2006 to 2018, is currently under house arrest in New York. He was disbarred and got three years in prison for campaign-finance crimes related to his work for Trump.

Cohen, who is promoting his new book “Disloyal,” which is out on September 8, spoke to NBC, and detailed what he thinks Trump could do.

“Trump would start a war if it means winning the 2020 election” – Trump

“Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win,” said Cohen.

“I believe that includes manipulating the ballots, I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office,” he said during the NBC interview.

“My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”

Cohen once vowed that he would “take a bullet” for his boss but in the Forward of his book, he revealed Trump’s “mob boss” mentality.

“Apart from his wife and children, I knew Trump better than anyone else did,” Cohen wrote, taking credit for his decision to run in 2015.

“In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

“Not the billionaire celebrity savior of the country or lying lunatic, not the tabloid tycoon or self-anointed Chosen One, not the avatar @realdonaldtrump of Twitter fame, but the real real Donald Trump—the man very, very, very few people know,” Cohen said.

“He has no one he trusts to keep his secrets,” Cohen’s book reads.

“For ten years, he certainly had me, and I was always there for him, and look what happened to me.”

Trump recently stated that he might not accept the election results, telling Fox News: “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival, recently urged Biden not to concede to the Republican candidate even if he loses.

