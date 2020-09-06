Serena Williams has taken one step closer to land her 24th Grand Slam title, after claiming another victory at the US Open following her win against Sloane Stephens on Saturday, September 5.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, lost her first set against Stephens, 27, before bouncing back in the last two sets, scoring 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Serena Williams is cheered on by husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at US Open, as she defeats Sloane Stephens (photos)

While there were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams had her Husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia as her special cheerleaders in the stands.

According to People, Serena said: ‘I hope she saw her mama fighting. I don’t think she was playing attention between you and me. I think she was playing with some princesses upstairs.’

Serena will compete against Greece’s Maria Sakkari next.

See more photos below.

