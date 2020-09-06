2020 Lester B. Pearson Scholarship Program At at University of Toronto – Canada

The University of Toronto is Canada’s largest university, recognized as a global leader in research and teaching. U of T’s distinguished faculty, institutional record of groundbreaking scholarship and wealth of innovative academic opportunities continually attract outstanding students and academics from around the world.

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program at the University of Toronto is intended to recognize international students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and creativity and who are recognized as leaders within their school.

Application Deadlines:

School nomination deadline: November 30, 2020

Student OUAC application deadline: December 14, 2020 (Please note this is the final date to submit an application to the OUAC; however, it is recommended you apply for admission through the OUAC before November 7, 2020 as spaces in programs fill-up quickly and popular programs may close early.)

Student scholarship application deadline: January 18, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: Up to 37

Value of Award: The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships will cover tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support.

Duration of Program: Four years.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students (i.e. a non-Canadian requiring a study permit)

Applicant must be an original and creative thinker

Applicants must have demonstrated strong leadership skills

Applicants must currently be in their final year of secondary school or have graduated no earlier than June 2020

Applicants must be intending to begin university in the upcoming academic year (students already attending post-secondary studies cannot be considered; students starting their studies in January 2020 at another post-secondary institution cannot be considered)

How To Apply:

Receive a nomination from your school (High schools not already contacted/verified are asked to submit an application to participate in our program, available here.) Apply to study at the University of Toronto to begin your studies in 2021 and complete your application for admission by the appropriate deadlines. Please be advised that you will be considered for the Pearson Scholarship for your first choice of program at U of T. You may apply for several programs and may receive admission to them all; however, the Pearson Scholarship, if awarded to you, would be restricted to your first choice of program at U of T at the time our scholarship decisions are made. Once we’ve received a nomination and you’ve applied to the university, you can complete the online Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application.

