2020 Honors Excellence International Awards At Michigan State University – USA

The Michigan State University – USA is offering a limited number of scholarships to interested applicants who are looking at studying for a degree at the Institution.

While taking admission in this university, students can enhance their core values for the real world. MSU is an amazing option for students because they encourage them to explore new areas of interest during their entire degree career.

Application Deadline: November 1

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $13,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have an ACT composite score of at least 33, an SAT total score of at least 1500

Applicants must hold a high-school certificate and submit a valid test score of ACT and SAT.

Applicants have to accomplish the English language requirements of the university.

How To Apply: Applicants are advised to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

