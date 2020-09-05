Texas Woman Suffers Burns As Hand Sanitiser Explodes As She Lights Candle – VIDEO

Information reaching us has it that a Mum-of-three Kate Wise suffered second and third degree burns all over her body, including her entire face, her hands, and even her legs and feet

A mum has suffered horrific burns all over her body after a bottle of hand sanitiser caught fire and exploded while she was lighting a candle.

Kate Wise, from Austin, Texas, United States said she put some sanitiser on her hands on Sunday before trying to light a candle at her home in the suburb of Round Rock.

Kate put her three children in bed to watch a movie before using some hand sanitiser; shortly after, she went to light something and her arm caught fire in a “bomb-like explosion”.

The incident left her with second and third degree burns all over her body, including her entire face, her hands, and even her legs and feet.

Two of her daughters ran to the neighbour to call the emergency services.

Despite being on fire, the mum-of-three carried her 14-year-old disabled daughter and her dog out of the house.

The woman is currently in intensive care in Austin and needs major reconstructive surgery.

In the incident, which left her kids traumatised, their home was damaged too and they lost all their possessions.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Kate said: “Because of the hand sanitiser, it just lit my whole … everywhere I had hand sanitiser on my hand, it just lit my hand with fire.

“It’s something that you never want your kids to see.” After being released from hospital, the mum will need to find a new home for the family.

Kate now wants to raise awareness about what happened to her in order to prevent others from getting hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Round Rock Fire Department, KHOU reported

