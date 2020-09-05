Russians Eat Okro Soup And Eba For The First Time – WATCH VIDEO

Hello guys, this is Tochiphotos. You guys know how much I love promoting the image of Nigeria and our culture here in Russia. So today we cooked Okro soup and asked Russians to eat and tell me what they think about this our delicious.

Even tho Glory used a small amount of pepper, they all still complained that it was too spicy.

They all loved it tho and said it would be perfect without pepper or just a small quantity.

Watch the video below to see their reaction and see what Russians think about okro soup and eba.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

