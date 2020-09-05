Days after being declared a Billionaire by Forbes it has come to light that Tyler Perry is building a massive estate that includes an airport.

According to TMZ, Tyler is building a 35, 000-square-foot estate on 1,200 acres near Atlanta. The property includes a grand entrance to the property, an enormous lap pool, and what appears to runway for his private jet.

Check out Tyler Perry?s new massive Estate that includes an airport (Photos)

Back in October 2019, the actor/filmmaker unveiled his $250m studios, the first-ever fully black-owned film studio located in Atlanta, Georgia. .

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)