Beyoncé forgave Jay Z for cheating and came back stronger after humiliating him in Lemonade

September 4 is an incredibly important day in the Beyhive – it’s Beyoncé’s birthday, AKA Bey Day.

This year Queen Bey turns 39, and is expected to celebrate her big day in her usual glamorous style – despite the global pandemic.

Beyoncé will no doubt be spending her special day surrounded by her beautiful family, including her rapper husband Jay-Z and their three children Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.

The singing megastar has been at the top of the pop throne for years, welcoming continuous success like no other.

She’s one of the most successful musicians of all time, and with an estimated net worth of over $400 million, she’s also one of the richest.

But even Beyoncé herself couldn’t escape rumours of a romantic transgression.

So, as Bey enters the final year of her 30s, how did the queen of music overcome a massive cheating scandal and come back even stronger?

They appeared to be the ultimate couple, but the cracks began to show in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage in 2014 when a video surfaced of her sister, Solange Knowles, violently attacking the rapper in an elevator – as his wife stood by.

Infidelity rumours had been circulating since the year before, but it wasn’t until Beyoncé dropped her bombshell album Lemonade in 2016 that the reports were all but confirmed.

The humiliating lyric from her song “Sorry” shook the entire world.

Supposedly of her husband, she sang: “He only want me when I’m not there. He better call Becky with the good hair.”

The track made her fans around the world explode with anger, with many left baffled as to how Jay could dare cheat on his wife.

“Becky with the good hair” is said to be no one in particular, despite rumours she could be designer Rachel Roy or even Rita Ora.

Becky is apparently a mere symbolic representation of “side chicks” everywhere, according to the song’s main writer.

After airing her husband’s dirty laundry out for the world to see, the track forced Jay-Z to confront his demons.

And in 2017, he did just that.

Jay Z appeared to admit to his extensive cheating on his explosive album, 4:44.

